The Waukee boys and Dallas Center-Grimes girls picked up wins over ranked opponents on Friday night.

The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in Clas 4A, rolled No. 7 Valley 81-53. The Tigers led 22-15 after a quarter, but Waukee outscored Valley 27-6 in the second quarter. The Warriors are now 8-1.

DC-G, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, slipped past 5A’s No. 15-ranked Indianola, 38-35 in a defensive battle. The Mustangs are now 13-2 on the season.