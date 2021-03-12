Waukee Beats Johnston 61-50 to Win 4A State Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries scored 18 points, Omaha Biliew added 16 points and Waukee beat Johnston 61-50 to win their first state championship in school history.

Waukee trailed Johnston 32-25 at halftime, but the Warriors outscored the Dragons by 18 points in the final two quarters.

Payton Sandfort had 13 points and 8 rebounds for Waukee and Malik Allen scored 10 points.

Steven Kramer led Johnston with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Trey Lewis scored 13 and Carter Borwick added 11 points for the Dragons.