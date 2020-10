DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s top basketball prospect has committed to play at Drake University next year.

Waukee star Tucker DeVries announced his college decision Monday night. He chose Drake over Iowa State, Oregon and Creighton.

DeVries is a 6-foot-6 shooter who averaged 21 points and 8 rebounds for Waukee last season. The senior is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 103 overall in the country, according to 247Sports.

DeVries is the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries.