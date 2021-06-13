Waukee basketball star Omaha Biliew transferring to Montverde Academy

WAUKEE, Iowa — Highly touted basketball star Omaha Biliew will not finish his high school career at Waukee.

Biliew announced he is transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for his final two seasons.

Biliew is rated as a top 10 recruit for the 2023 class. At 6’8” inches tall, he helped lead Waukee to a state title this past season, averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds 3 blocks per game.

Biliew already holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan and Illinois, with plenty more on the way.

Montverde Academy is a basketball powerhouse, producing NBA players including Ben Simmons, RJ Barrett, Joel Embiid, D’Angelo Russell and soon-to-be top 3 pick Cade Cunningham.