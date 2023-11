DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Wolves Basketball games will be broadcasted live on WHO 13.4 this season.

You can watch all the games, both home and away, live on 13.4 and Mediacom 115. The Wolves’ first game is on Friday Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Windy City Bulls.

For more information about the season and how to buy tickets visit the Iowa Wolves’ website.