War of words between Hawkeyes, Penn State intensifies

Iowa’s journey as the No. 2 team in the country continues, but last weekend’s win over Penn State has left controversy in its wake.

After Penn State suffered several injuries against the Hawkeyes, some of which incited a vocal reaction from the Kinnick Stadium crowd, both head coaches have weighed in on the topic.

On Tuesday, Kirk Ferentz acknowledged legitimate Penn State injuries, but defended Hawkeye fans, suggesting they “smelled a rat.”

On Wednesday, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin spoke on the matter for more than five minutes, expressing frustration in the booing and the insinuation that Penn State was purposely trying to slow Hawkeye momentum by feigning injuries.

Iowa won Saturday’s top-5 showdown, 23-20, prompting a field storm from the fans inside Kinnick Stadium.