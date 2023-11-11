CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Van Meter train keeps running down the tracks. In its ninth-straight Dome trip, the Bulldogs punched its ticket to a fifth-straight state championship game with a 35-21 win over Monticello on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now in Class 2A, but it was the same story as in the past. Van Meter was powered by senior running back Ben Gordon, who rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs will aim for a three-peat next week against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

In Class 3A, Creston suffered its first loss of the season in the semifinals, falling to Bishop Heelan of Sioux City, 16-13.