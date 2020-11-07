Van Meter Again, PCM Comeback

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA -- Friday night's scheduled high school football playoff matchup between the Dowling Catholic Maroons and the West Des Moines Valley Tigers has been canceled after multiple Valley players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The West Des Moines Community School District announced the cancellation of the game on Thursday afternoon. The school says that "individuals" on the team tested positive for the coronavirus. They haven't said how many team members have tested positive.