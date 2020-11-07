Van Meter Again, PCM Comeback

PREP FOOTBALL
8-Man State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, CAM, Anita 28
Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35
St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, Audubon 27
Class 1A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
OA-BCIG 63, West Sioux 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32
South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33, Underwood 14
Class 2A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Camanche 34, West Liberty 20
Central Lyon 34, West Lyon, Inwood 13
PCM, Monroe 21, West Marshall, State Center 20
Waukon 24, Solon 8
Class 3A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7
Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14
North Scott, Eldridge 24, West Delaware, Manchester 21
Class 4A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Ankeny 28, Waukee 7
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0
Class A State Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Grundy Center 20, West Hancock, Britt 14
Regina, Iowa City 32, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27
Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar-Mac 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24, Logan-Magnolia 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M.