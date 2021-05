WEST DES MOINES – The Valley boys soccer team is ranked 4th in Class 3A. Leading the way up top, Senior Jaren Obia.

Obia leads all of Class 3A in goals scored, he’ll play soccer at Grand View next year.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Jaren, a few years ago he was diagnosed with exercise induced asthma, something he’s now treating.

When the pandemic hit it took spring sports away from all Iowa high school kids. Jaren picked up a new hobby.

John Sears has the story.