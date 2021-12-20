Valley’s Cooley ready for the battle of his life

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Valley Sophomore Antonio Cooley loves wrestling. But Antonio won’t be suiting up for the Tigers this year.

On Nov. 4, Antonio was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer found in adolescents.

Antonio has started chemotherapy once a week for the next six months. He is bummed he will miss his entire wrestling season, but he knows there is a much bigger battle to win first.

Antonio’s friends and wrestling teammates created t-shirts to help in support of their friend, ‘Take Down Cancer.’ Shirts can be purchased at this link: https://valleytakedowncancer.itemorder.com/shop/sale/

Antonio turned 16 years old on Monday, Dec. 20. John Sears has the story.

