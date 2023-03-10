DES MOINES – The Valley Tigers capped off one of the best postseason runs by winning the Class 4A championship over Waukee Northwest 75-67. Zay Robinson led the way with 28 points, Curtis Stinson added 19. This is the Tigers 3rd title in school history.

In Class 3A Bondurant-Farrar rallied to take down Cedar Rapids Xavier 58-55. This was the Bluejays first championship in 26 years.

And in Class 1A Grand View Christian is back on top. The Thunder rolled past North Linn 63-46. Josh Sanderson and Noah John each scored 18 points. This was GVC’s 4th championship in the last 7 years.