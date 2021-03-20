USC Beats Drake 72-56 in NCAA Tournament

USC guard Isaiah White (5) pulls down a rebound from Drake forward Darnell Brodie (51) and Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph Yesufu scored a game-high 26 points, but USC pulled away from Drake in the second half to win 72-56 in the NCAA tournament.

No. 11 seed Drake trailed by just three points at halftime, but No. 6 seed USC went on an 11-3 run to start the second half. Poor shooting hurt the Bulldogs in the game, especially in the second half. Drake shot just 29.4% overall from the field.

Yesufu was Drake’s only player to score in double figures. ShanQuan Hemphill, who was coming off a foot injury, played sparingly in the game. Hemphill scored 6 points but was unable to play in the second half. Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie also scored 6 points apiece for Drake. Brodie and Garrett Sturtz both grabbed 7 rebounds.

USC’s height proved to be a mismatch. The Trojans had 7 blocks. Seven-footer Evan Mobley had a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for the Trojans. USC shot 50% from the floor.

Drake finishes the season 26-5 overall. The Bulldogs won their first NCAA tournament game in 50 years against Wichita State on Thursday.