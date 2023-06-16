URBANDALE — Friday was senior night for the Urbandale baseball team, and though the J-Hawks continue to play on, one player took his final high school swings.

Sam Harris is finishing up his high school career early in order to get down to Duke University in Durham, N.C. to start his college training. The Urbandale senior is also considered an MLB Draft prospect who could hear his name called next week.

Harris says he’s had in-home visits with scouts, but that, if he is selected, the money would determine if he chooses to go pro, or stay with Duke. Harris says he thinks he will likely stick with Duke.

Urbandale beat Davenport West on Friday night, 11-7.