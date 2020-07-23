Urbandale Threepeat Still in Play

Urbandale had a real battle against Roosevelt, but the J-Hawks advance to state behind ace pitchter Ty Langenberg, 1-0. The U’s quest for a threepeat remains in play.

Also advancing, Johnston over Sioux City East.

Here are the teams qualifying for state at Principal Park, which begins Friday.

4A #1 Johnston, #2 Ankeny, #3 Urbandale, #4 Dubuque Hempstead, #7 Waukee, Cedar Falls, Iowa City High, Pleasant Valley.

3A #2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, #4 Dallas Center-Grimes, #6 Gilbert, ADM, Benton, Clear Creek-Amana, Marion, Norwalk.

2A #1 Van Meter, #2 North Linn, #3 Dike-New Hartford, #6 Mid-Prairie, #9 West Lyon, Des Moines Christian, Durant, Treynor.

1A #1 Martensdale-St.Marys, #2 Remsen St.Mary’s, #3 Council Bluffs St.Albert, #4 South Winneshiek, #6 Newman Catholic, #7 Don Bosco, #8 Kingsley-Pierson, Burlington Notre Dame.