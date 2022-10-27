A pair of Urbandale natives will get a chance to showcase their skills on baseball’s biggest stage.

Piper Ladwig, an 8th grader from Urbandale, will compete in the finals of MLB’s Pitch, Hit and Run youth skills competition. That competition takes place on Sunday morning, the night after game 2 of the World Series.

Meanwhile, Pat Hoberg will umpire a World Series for the first time in his career. Hoberg will be an alternate for game 1, but will be behind the plate calling balls and strikes for game 2.

The Phillies and Astros get the World Series started on Friday night, from Houston.