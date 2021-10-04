Urbandale a contender after walk-off win against Centennial

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Day one of the Des Moines Public Schools' two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites couldn't have come any sooner for Kelcee Murphy.

"We got a notification about an exposure in the classroom," said Murphy. The notification came from DMPS at 1:30 p.m. Monday and by 4 p.m. in the NW Aquatics parking lot by Hoover High School both of her daughters were tested. Murphy said, "It went very smoothly. I was able to register on my phone in a matter of minutes and got a confirmation and a code and it was very smooth."