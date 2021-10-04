Urbandale a contender after walk-off win against Centennial

URBANDALE – The Urbandale J-Hawks have surprised some people this year with a 5-1 record. The latest win was a 19-18 victory over Centennial in walk-off fashion.
John Sears has more on the dramatic win, and the hero who was right on the mark.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
URBANDALE – The Urbandale J-Hawks have surprised some people this year with a 5-1 record. The latest win was a 19-18 victory over Centennial in walk-off fashion.
John Sears has more on the dramatic win, and the hero who was right on the mark.