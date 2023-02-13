CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa Sophomore Olivia Chambers is one of the top distance swimmers for the Panthers. Chambers has already put her name in the top 10 in 4 different events for UNI.

Chambers started swimming at the age of 4 and can’t get enough of the water, its her ‘happy place.’

At the age of 16, adversity struck. August 25th, 2019 Olivia’s vision was gone, just like that. Doctors have an idea of what happened but still aren’t completely sure. Olivia is now legally blind.

Despite being one of the top swimmers for UNI, Olivia is also able to swim as a paralympic athlete for Team USA. Last summer she set a new para-American record in the 400 IM, and then won 2 golds and a bronze at the US Paralympic National championships.

She will compete for a spot on the World paralympic team later this spring.

John Sears has her story.