UNI to Allow 15% Capacity for MVC Basketball Home Openers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Athletics will allow a limited number of fans to attend the upcoming men’s and women’s Missouri Valley Conference basketball home openers against Missouri State.

Capacity will be limited to 15% or 1,163 seats. 125 tickets will be allotted to students.

The UNI men host Missouri State on Dec. 27 and 28. The UNI women host Missouri State on Jan. 1 and 2.

A limited number of single-game tickets will be available for the Jan. 1 and 2 women’s games. Single-game ticket sales for men’s games are not available at this time, according to UNI Athletics. Student tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans must maintain at least eight feet of separation between season ticket groups in the arena. Fans will be required to wear their face coverings at all times, unless they are eating or drinking in their seats.

UNI Athletics said it will continue to evaluate capacity restrictions throughout the remainder of the season.

Find more information about the changes here.