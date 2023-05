Alleman – The state tennis tournament takes place Tuesday in Eastern Iowa. North Polk has 2 chances to bring home a state title. Brothers Ethan and Easton Moon each qualified for state.

Ethan, a Junior, is the 3-seed in the Class 1A tournament, Easton just a Freshman.

The duo each has just 1 loss on the season, to each other.

John Sears has more on the Moon brothers leading the Comets to state.