NFL star Travis Kelce, now world famous for being Taylor Swift’s unconfirmed boyfriend, attended Friday’s Chiefs’ press conference wearing the head of Cy the mascot from Iowa State.



Kelce lost a friendly bet to Brad Gee, VP of Football Communications for the Chiefs. Gee is an Iowa State alum.



Kelce said, “Go Cyclones”, and then moved on.



Thank you Harold Kuntz, WDAF, for the video.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction