As we close the curtain on 2022 we take a look back at the top13 sports stories of the year.

********

13. Omaha Biliew commits to ISU, returns to Waukee

12. Johnston baseball wins state with players from 2016 LLWS team

11. Abu Sama record breaking championship game vs Valley

10. Tyrese Hunter leaves Iowa State

9. Keegan Murray 1st team All-American, drafted 4th overall

8. Year 1 of sanctioned girls wrestling is a huge hit

7. Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa, then flips to Alabama

6. Brock Purdy leads 49ers to NFC West title

5. Caitlin Clark All-American, leads country in pts and assists

4. Matt Campbell and the Cyclones finally beat Hawkeyes in football

3. Iowa football offensive struggles

2. Hawkeye men win the B1G tournament, 4 wins in 4 days

1. Cyclone men make Sweet 16 in TJ Otzelberger’s first season

