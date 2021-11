FreezeDes Moines experienced its first freeze (32° or colder) Monday morning, November 1st, as lows fell to 31°. This was the latest first freeze in five years, and also the first time in five years not seeing snow in the month of October.

On average Des Moines experiences its first freeze on or around October 18th, but due to a warmer upper level pattern, above average temperatures held on through the third week of October, before a couple different waves brought a much colder pattern into the state. Despite the late first freeze, there are 15 other years since 1893 which recorded a later first freeze. The latest first freeze for Des Moines occurred on November 13, 2015.