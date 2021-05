DES MOINES, Iowa -- Most Iowa school districts will let out for Summer Break near the start of June. That’s the unofficial deadline for parents to have important conversations with teachers about learning that might have been missed during the pandemic, and how to make it up in time for fall. In a *survey of teachers, 85% said their students are behind. Some are lagging by as much as an entire school year. Just 15% of k-12 teachers said their students are where they need be.

Courtney Davidson, of Boone, said her eight-year-old son, Sam, struggled with online learning for a couple of weeks last winter. “(He) wanted nothing to do with the online learning. There’s a very large gap of education that was missed.” She doesn’t begrudge teachers. “Not their fault.” said Davidson. I wouldn’t blame (lack of learning) on the teachers. There’s no way to control a screen full of kids.”