The Dutch Rifle: Hawkins re-writes Central record book

Just how good is Blaine Hawkins? Check these statistics provided by Central Sports Information Director, Larry Happel.
BLAINE HAWKINS #3
Central College
5-11, 210, 5th-year, quarterback
Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS
AS OF NOV. 7, 2021
Central 9-0 overall, 6-0 American Rivers
Ranked No. 10 AFCA Division III/No. 9 D3football.com
Has clinched record 32nd conference title
Has clinched 22nd NCAA Division III playoff berth
SCHOOL RECORDS HELD
Passing yards
Game – 503, at Coe (Oct. 9, 2021)
Season – 3,302, 2019
Career – 10,302, 2017-present
Pass completions
Game – 34 vs. Dubuque (Nov. 6, 2021)
Season – 252, 2019
Career – 765, 2017-present
Pass completion percentage
Game – 94.1 (16-17-0) vs. Buena Vista (Sept. 29, 2018)
Season – 67.1 (147-219-5), 2018
Career – 67.8 (765-1122-25), 2017-present
Passing touchdowns
Half – 7, at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021)
Game – 7, at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021)
Season – 45, 2021
Career – 130, 2017-present
Total offense
Game – 514 (503 passing, 11 rushing), at Coe (Oct. 9, 2021)
Season – 3,824 (3,302 passing, 522 rushing), 2019
Career – 11,940 (10,302 passing, 1,638 rushing), 2017-present
Consecutive passes without interception – 251, April 3-Oct. 30,
2021
Consecutive games with six touchdown passes or more – 6,
2021
Games with 300 yards passing, season – 4, 2021
W-L record as starter – 35-4
AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE RECORDS HELD
(conference games only)
Most passing touchdowns, season – 39, 2021
CURRENT NCAA DIVISION III STATISTICAL RANKINGS
Touchdown passes – 1. 45*
Completion percentage -1. .753
Pass efficiency – 1. 218.9*
Points responsible for – 1. 294* (passing/rushing)
Passing yards – 4. 2,975
leads all NCAA divisions CAREER HIGHS Most rushing attempts Game — 28 at DePauw (Ind.) (Sept. 8, 2018) Season — 133 (2019) Most rushing yards Game — 131 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 28, 2017) Season — 593 (2017) Most rushing touchdowns Game — 3 at Simpson (Sept. 30, 2017) Season — 9 (2017, 2019) Longest rush — 86 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 28, 2017) Most passing attempts Game — 51 at Buena Vista (Oct. 19, 2019) Season — 382 (2019) Most passing completions Game — 34 at Coe (Nov. 6, 2021) Season — 252 (2019) Most passing yards Game — 503 at Coe (Oct. 29, 2021) Season — 3,302 (2019) Most passing touchdowns Game — 7 at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021) Season — 45 (2021) Longest pass — 89 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 23, 2021) Rushing Att. Yds. Avg. TD Long Avg./G 2017 86 593 6.9 9 86 84.7 2018 105 318 3.0 6 30 35.3 2019 134 522 3.9 9 40 43.5 2021S 10 52 5.1 1 9 22.5
2021 41 168 4.1 4 22 18.6
Career 376 1,638 4.3 29 86 42.0
Passing
Att. Comp. Int. Pct. Yds. TD Long Avg./G
2017 186 116 3 62.4 1691 18 77 241.6
2018 219 147 5 67.1 1896 17 81 210.7
2019 381 251 14 66.0 3302 44 72 275.2
2021S* 60 43 2 71.6 429 6 38 223.5
2021 232 174 1 75.0 2692 39 89 336.5
Career 1,122 765 25 67.8 10,302 130 89 264.1
*Two-game spring season
HONORS
CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII, first team (2020-21)
Academic All-Conference (2018, 2020, 2021)
D3football.com All-West Region, third team (2019)
American Rivers Conference Offensive MVP (2019)
All-Conference, first team (2018, 2019); honorable mention (2017)
D3football.com team of the week, quarterback – 5 times (Oct. 28,
2017; Sept. 28, 2019; Nov. 2, 2019; Sept. 25, 2021; Oct. 4,
2021)
Conference male athlete of the week – 4 times (Sept. 16, 2018; Sept.
9, 2019; Oct. 4, 2021; Oct. 11, 2021)
Conference offensive player of the week – 10 times (Oct. 29, 2017;
Sept. 16, 2018; Sept. 9, 2019; Nov. 4, 2019; Nov. 11, 2019;
April 5, 2021; April 12, 2021; Sept. 27, 2021; Oct. 4, 2021; Oct.
11, 2021; Oct. 25, 2021)
Team Heerema-Schilder Award (MVP) (2018, 2019)
Team Brian O’Donnell Award (outstanding freshman) (2017)
Team Lankelma-Menning Award (outstanding underclass player)
(2017)
Four varsity letters
Team co-captain (2019, 2021)
Student Senate member (2017-20)
Studied in London (spring, 2020)