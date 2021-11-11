The Dutch Rifle: Hawkins re-writes Central record book

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just how good is Blaine Hawkins? Check these statistics provided by Central Sports Information Director, Larry Happel.

BLAINE HAWKINS #3
Central College
5-11, 210, 5th-year, quarterback
Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS
AS OF NOV. 7, 2021
Central 9-0 overall, 6-0 American Rivers
Ranked No. 10 AFCA Division III/No. 9 D3football.com
Has clinched record 32nd conference title
Has clinched 22nd NCAA Division III playoff berth
SCHOOL RECORDS HELD
Passing yards
Game – 503, at Coe (Oct. 9, 2021)
Season – 3,302, 2019
Career – 10,302, 2017-present
Pass completions
Game – 34 vs. Dubuque (Nov. 6, 2021)
Season – 252, 2019
Career – 765, 2017-present
Pass completion percentage
Game – 94.1 (16-17-0) vs. Buena Vista (Sept. 29, 2018)
Season – 67.1 (147-219-5), 2018
Career – 67.8 (765-1122-25), 2017-present
Passing touchdowns
Half – 7, at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021)
Game – 7, at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021)
Season – 45, 2021
Career – 130, 2017-present
Total offense
Game – 514 (503 passing, 11 rushing), at Coe (Oct. 9, 2021)
Season – 3,824 (3,302 passing, 522 rushing), 2019
Career – 11,940 (10,302 passing, 1,638 rushing), 2017-present
Consecutive passes without interception – 251, April 3-Oct. 30,
2021
Consecutive games with six touchdown passes or more – 6,
2021
Games with 300 yards passing, season – 4, 2021
W-L record as starter – 35-4
AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE RECORDS HELD
(conference games only)
Most passing touchdowns, season – 39, 2021
CURRENT NCAA DIVISION III STATISTICAL RANKINGS
Touchdown passes – 1. 45*
Completion percentage -1. .753
Pass efficiency – 1. 218.9*
Points responsible for – 1. 294* (passing/rushing)
Passing yards – 4. 2,975
leads all NCAA divisions CAREER HIGHS Most rushing attempts Game — 28 at DePauw (Ind.) (Sept. 8, 2018) Season — 133 (2019) Most rushing yards Game — 131 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 28, 2017) Season — 593 (2017) Most rushing touchdowns Game — 3 at Simpson (Sept. 30, 2017) Season — 9 (2017, 2019) Longest rush — 86 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 28, 2017) Most passing attempts Game — 51 at Buena Vista (Oct. 19, 2019) Season — 382 (2019) Most passing completions Game — 34 at Coe (Nov. 6, 2021) Season — 252 (2019) Most passing yards Game — 503 at Coe (Oct. 29, 2021) Season — 3,302 (2019) Most passing touchdowns Game — 7 at Simpson (Sept. 25, 2021) Season — 45 (2021) Longest pass — 89 yards vs. Loras (Oct. 23, 2021) Rushing Att. Yds. Avg. TD Long Avg./G 2017 86 593 6.9 9 86 84.7 2018 105 318 3.0 6 30 35.3 2019 134 522 3.9 9 40 43.5 2021S 10 52 5.1 1 9 22.5
2021 41 168 4.1 4 22 18.6
Career 376 1,638 4.3 29 86 42.0
Passing
Att. Comp. Int. Pct. Yds. TD Long Avg./G
2017 186 116 3 62.4 1691 18 77 241.6
2018 219 147 5 67.1 1896 17 81 210.7
2019 381 251 14 66.0 3302 44 72 275.2
2021S* 60 43 2 71.6 429 6 38 223.5
2021 232 174 1 75.0 2692 39 89 336.5
Career 1,122 765 25 67.8 10,302 130 89 264.1
*Two-game spring season
HONORS
CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII, first team (2020-21)
Academic All-Conference (2018, 2020, 2021)
D3football.com All-West Region, third team (2019)
American Rivers Conference Offensive MVP (2019)
All-Conference, first team (2018, 2019); honorable mention (2017)
D3football.com team of the week, quarterback – 5 times (Oct. 28,
2017; Sept. 28, 2019; Nov. 2, 2019; Sept. 25, 2021; Oct. 4,
2021)
Conference male athlete of the week – 4 times (Sept. 16, 2018; Sept.
9, 2019; Oct. 4, 2021; Oct. 11, 2021)
Conference offensive player of the week – 10 times (Oct. 29, 2017;
Sept. 16, 2018; Sept. 9, 2019; Nov. 4, 2019; Nov. 11, 2019;
April 5, 2021; April 12, 2021; Sept. 27, 2021; Oct. 4, 2021; Oct.
11, 2021; Oct. 25, 2021)
Team Heerema-Schilder Award (MVP) (2018, 2019)
Team Brian O’Donnell Award (outstanding freshman) (2017)
Team Lankelma-Menning Award (outstanding underclass player)
(2017)
Four varsity letters
Team co-captain (2019, 2021)
Student Senate member (2017-20)
Studied in London (spring, 2020)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News