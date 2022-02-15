The Super Bowl champion Rams are hosting a Championship parade and rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday to celebrate their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

KTLA will have live coverage of the event starting from 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Viewers will also be able to watch the parade here on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube, or KTLA+, which can be viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku and Firestick.

The celebration, which will be free and open to the public, will feature appearances from Rams players and coaches, on-stage entertainment, floats and specialty vehicles.

The 1.1-mile parade near the University of Southern California will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard at the Shrine Auditorium, head down Figueroa Street and make its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A rally will begin around 12 p.m. at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza, when the team arrives to Exposition Park.

The Rams victory parade will be the first in the city since the pandemic started.

Fans didn’t get parades to celebrate the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins because of COVID-19 concerns.

This time, Rams fans will be able to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team won its first Super Bowl in L.A. before tens of thousands of cheering fans in a hometown championship game at SoFi Stadium.