DES MOINES, Iowa -- The races for the three Des Moines City Council seats were a mixed bag for the experienced candidates with two incumbents holding firm. The shocker of the night comes from a 27 year old from that spent much of the past year and half as an attendee at council meetings trying to push for change that now she'll be able to help make as a councilmember.

As of Tuesday evening at 10:30 pm all of these results are unofficial. In the at-large city council race incumbent Connie Boesen leads challenger Justyn Lewis 54% to 46%.