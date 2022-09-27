In this week’s Team Coverage Tuesday report, John Sears reports from Iowa City on the Hawkeyes attempt to beat another top five team at Kinnick Stadium, while in Ames, the Cyclones know they’re about to play a different Kansas team than the one they saw last year.
photo: AP
