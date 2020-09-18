Super Bowl MVP Mahomes Supports Arland Bruce In Quest For Eligibility

Arland Bruce remains ineligible after the Iowa High School Athletic Association mails its ruling Thursday.

The IHSAA ruled Bruce ineligible because they believe the Bruce family has “dual residences”, according to Bruce’s attorney Brad Obermeier.

Bruce’s attorneys were back in Polk County District Court on Thursday seeking an injunction that would allow Bruce to play while they again appeal the ineligibility ruling with the IHSAA.

Obermeier estimates they’d need a positive ruling on that injunction by about noon Friday to get Bruce on the field for Ankeny’s game at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Bruce has sat out the Hawks’ first three contests.

The plot thickened on Thursday night. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted his support for Bruce.

Let my man @abruceiv play! Kid wants to play his senior year of football why stop him?!? @IHSAA https://t.co/CsjmKidZHW — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 18, 2020

Through his attorney, Bruce old WHO 13 that he appreciates the support from Mahomes.

The IHSAA cannot comment on active eligibility cases.