ANKENY — On Wednesday, Johnston’s Cory Schultes took golfing to the extreme – again.

Schultes played 261 holes of golf at Ankeny’s Talons of Tuscany, with pledges from his golf marathon going toward Miracle Travel Works, which helps with the travel expenses for sick or injured children and their families.

That’s 14.5 rounds of golf in 16 hours and 15 minutes, as Schultes took advantage of the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice (or, as he calls it, “Summer Schultes”).

Schultes’ 261 holes of golf are an improvement on last year’s 234 holes. That’s an average of less than four minutes per hole.

Schultes’ low score was a 4-over-par 76. His worst score of the day was an 89.

Schultes says he raised $40,000 as of Thursday afternoon, though his stretch goal is to get to $50,000, at which point a donor will match.

