Girls 5A first round highlights and interviews. Two videos on this page. Plus, game stories from IGHSAU.

Johnston 70, Southeast Polk 48

Johnston completed a three-game season sweep of Southeast Polk and moved a step close to a second consecutive Class 5A championship, beating the Rams 70-48 to open the 2023 state tournament.

Southeast Polk had stayed with the Dragons throughout in an 82-77 loss in the regular-season finale less than three weeks ago. But Johnston took control early in this one, holding the Rams to four field goals in the first 16 ½ minutes while building a 13-point lead that grew throughout the second half behind some torrid shooting.

The second-seeded Dragons shot 70.6 percent (12-for-17) over the final two quarters and 65 percent for the game. They got to the basket for layups and also were sharp from the perimeter, shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half.

Junior Aili Tanke, an Iowa State commit, led the Dragons with 16 points and 11 rebounds, making 5-of-7 shots, including three 3-pointers. Emma Hampton went 7-for-8 from the field in scoring 15 points and Aaliyah Riley added 11 on 5-for-8 shooting.

Touted freshman Jenica Lewis scored eight points and filled the stat sheet with six assists, four blocks, three steals and two rebounds in her state tournament debut.

Seventh-seeded Southeast Polk got 14 points from Drake signee Brooklin Dailey, nine from Jacie Mitchell and eight from Zoe Hinze.

Mitchell hit a 3 for the first points of the game, but Johnston answered with 10 straight points and led from then on.

Southeast Polk drew to 12-9 on Stella Charleston’s 3 – the Rams first five baskets were 3-pointers – then went scoreless for almost 7 minutes and Johnston began pulling away. Tanke’s pull-up 3 gave the Dragons a 34-22 halftime lead and they blew it open with a 12-4 third-quarter run that put them up 51-28.

Tanke’s 3 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter made it 57-31 and the lead grew from there, reaching 70-36 with 4 ½ minutes left.

Johnston, seeking its third championship in four years, takes a 23-1 record into a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Thursday. Southeast Polk, in the tournament for the fourth time in the last five years, finishes 15-8.

Ankeny Centennial 60, Waterloo West 51

It didn’t take long for someone to spring the first upset of the 2023 state tournament.

In the second game of opening day, sixth-seeded Ankeny Centennial took an early lead and then made the plays it needed to stay ahead in turning back third-seeded Waterloo West 60-51 to reach the Class 5A semifinals.

The Jaguars kept West star Sahara Williams in check, crashed the offensive boards and made its free throws at the end to earn a date with defending champion Johnston at 10 a.m. Thursday. Johnston beat Centennial twice during the regular season, most recently a 66-59 win on Jan. 27.

Centennial got a big game from senior Makenna Clark, who came in averaging 8.9 points. She finished with 20 and was steady at the free throw line, making 12 of 14. Mya Crawford added 10 points and nine points for the Jaguars, while Kennedy White had nine points and nine rebounds. Jaeden Pratt also scored nine, grabbed four rebounds and came up with two steals.

Centennial outrebounded West 37-33 and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, which led to a 14-5 edge in second-chance points.

The Jaguars concentrated their defense on 5-foot-11 senior Sahara Williams, who has signed with Oklahoma and brought a 21.2 scoring average to the tournament. The Centennial defenders made her give up the ball or forced her into tough shots and held her to 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Williams did contribute in other ways, though, grabbing 13 rebounds, handing out six assists and making five steals before fouling out with 1:20 left.

Bradley signee Halli Poock led the Wahawks with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Sierra Moore, who’ll play volleyball and basketball at Central College, added eight points and seven rebounds.

Down 12-9 midway through the first quarter, Centennial ran off nine straight points and never trailed again. The Jaguars led 29-24 at halftime and held West to 3-for-16 shooting in the third quarter while expanding its lead to 41-31.

Poock’s bank shot and Williams’ two free throws – her only points of the second half – drew West to 43-37 with 6:39 left. But the Wahawks got no closer.

Pratt hit a short jumper in the lane and then hit a layup after some sharp passing to get the lead back to 10. After Poock stole the ball and drove for a layup to cut the lead to 47-39, Centennial finished off its victory with free throws, making 13 of 16 in the final 2:19. Clark was 9-for-10 during the stretch as West fouled trying to get back into it.

Centennial, which is in the tournament for the fifth time, moves on with an 18-6 record. West set a school record for victories and finishes 22-2. The senior class led by Williams, Poock and Moore won 84 games during their time at West.

Pleasant Valley 43, West Des Moines Valley 28



Pleasant Valley is still unbeaten and still on track to win a state championship.

The top-seeded Spartans shut down West Des Moines Valley with their suffocating zone defense and beat the eighth-seeded Tigers 43-28 to advance to the Class 5A semifinals.

Pleasant Valley made five of its first seven shots and jumping to a 14-3 lead and held Valley at bay the rest of the way, limiting the Tigers to nine field goals. It was the 14th time the Spartans have held an opponent to fewer than 30 points. They beat Valley 32-31 in a regular-season matchup back in December.

Halle Vice, who has signed to play at Marquette next season, led Pleasant Valley with 18 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jessie Clemons added 11 points, Reagan Pagniano scored eight and Quinn Vice finished with six to go with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

PV shot 48.4 percent for the game with its patient offense and went 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

Elise Jaeger led Valley with eight points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Brynne Katcher also scored eight for the Tigers and Elan Litt had six. The Tigers missed eight of their first nine shots and struggled to get anything going on offense.

Leading 24-16 at halftime, Pleasant Valley scored the first seven points of the second half to go up 31-16 and stayed safely ahead the rest of the way.

Valley had a chance to make things interesting early in the fourth quarter after Jaeger sank two free throws and flipped in a shot off the glass to cut the lead to 37-28. A little more than a minute later, the Tigers missed an open 3-point shot that would have cut the lead to six, Vice buried a 3 from the right corner for a 40-28 lead and the Tigers never scored again.

Pleasant Valley, which starts three sophomores and a junior alongside Halle Vice, will take a 24-0 record into a semifinal game at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Valley, in the tournament for the 16th time, finishes 15-9.

Dowling Catholic 52, Davenport North 38

In a game matching two young teams with promising futures, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic controlled the game after a slow start and beat Davenport North 52-38 to complete the first round in Class 5A.

Sophomore Ava Zediker led the fourth-seeded Maroons with the best overall performance of the opening round: 25 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. She got help from 6-foot-1 freshman Ellie Muller, who contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

That was more than enough to offset North’s sophomore duo of Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage. Houston led the fifth-seeded Wildcats with 14 points and six rebounds, while Bourrage had six points, five rebounds and four steals. Junior Kyra Taylor added eight points for North and senior Mariah Thompson scored seven.

Dowling Catholic overcame 16 turnovers in running its winning streak to 17, a run that includes victories over state tournament qualifiers Johnston, Ankeny Centennial, West Des Moines Valley and Southeast Polk. The Maroons haven’t lost since falling to Southeast Polk 53-50 on Dec. 13.

North, which reached the state tournament for just the second time, made its first three shots in jumping to a 7-0 lead. But the Wildcats suddenly went cold, missing 18 of their next 19 shots, and Dowling steadily built a lead.

The Maroons ran off 11 straight points en route to a 13-9 lead after one quarter and limited North to only two field goals in the second quarter and taking a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Dowling hiked the lead to 32-15 before North started hitting some shots again, but the Wildcats could never get the margin below 10 and Zediker took over in the fourth quarter to keep her team safely ahead. The 5-foot-10 wing player began the quarter with a 3-pointer, dropped in a floater on an inbounds play, hit a runner on the baseline and drove for two layups to finish off a memorable outing.

Dowling Catholic will take a 20-4 record against top-seeded Pleasant Valley in a semifinal game at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. North finishes with a 21-3 record. The Wildcats’ two other losses were to Pleasant Valley.