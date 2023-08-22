Statement from UI Athletics on eligibility for those accused of sports wagering:



“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering. The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student’s consent.



“NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision. The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

