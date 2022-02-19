Des Moines – The 2022 state wrestling championships are complete.

Southeast Polk won the Class 3A team title with 160 points. The Rams crowned one individual champ in Nate Jesuroga.

Waukee Northwest finished in 2nd with 157 points. The Wolves crowned 4 champions. Koufax Christensen, Carter Freeman, Griffin Gammell, and Ben Reiland.

Burlington Notre Dame won the 2A team title by the slimmest of margins, 109 to 108.5 over Osage.

Don Bosco cruised to the 1A team title, finishing with 161.5 points, Lisbon was 2nd.

John Sears and Mark Freund have all your highlights.