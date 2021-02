AMES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to a wild 66-56 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

The Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) earned their third straight win since a 57-52 loss at No. 15 Texas Tech. But the lowly Cyclones (2-16, 0-13) provided a stiff test.