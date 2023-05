DES MOINES – Central Iowa dominated on the final day of state track at Drake Stadium on Saturday. 32 champions from the WHO TV 13 viewing area were crowned, some record breaking performances. .

Team Champions:

1A- LISBON BOYS, CAL-WHEATLAND GIRLS

2A- MEDIAPOLIS BOYS, VAN METER GIRLS

3A- PELLA BOYS, SOLON GIRLS

4A- JOHNSTON BOYS, WAUKEE NORTHWEST GIRLS

Mark Freund and John Sears have it all covered.