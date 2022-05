DES MOINES – The 2022 state track meet is in the books. 30 local winners were crowned on Saturday alone along with some team champions.

Team winners:

Boys

4A- Dowling Catholic

3A- Dc-Grimes

2A- Spirit Lake

1A- New London

Girls

4A- Waukee Northwest

3A- Solon

2A- Mid Prairie

1A- Nashua-Plainfield