DES MOINES — Day two of the state track and field meet is in the books, with 12 more state champions heading back to Central Iowa schools.

State meet records fell on the Blue Oval, with Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds breaking the 1A 400 meter hurdles record (52.7), and Ames’ Ali Frandsen setting the new 4A meet record in the 100 hurdles (14.08).

The Van Meter girls broke a 2A meet record in the distance medley with a blistering time of 4:01.40.

In Class 3A, Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Charlee Morton won the shot put for a discus/shot sweep. Morton also swept the Drake Relays.

Central Iowa also did well in the long jump, with Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama (4A), Ankeny Centennial’s Jaeden Pratt (4A) and Carroll’s Shay Sinnard (3A) all winning titles.

The two-day total now stands at 31 state championships for Central Iowa.

The team titles are also beginning to come into focus. On the boys side, Johnston (4A), Pella (3A), Des Moines Christian (2A) and Mount Ayr (1A) are your team leaders.

Waukee Northwest (4A), Solon (3A), Van Meter (2A) and AGWSR (1A) lead the girls team races. The final day of the state track and field meet is Saturday.