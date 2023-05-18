DES MOINES — Day one of state track and field is in the books, and Central Iowa athletes got out of the blocks fast on Thursday.

The area brought in 19 individual state championships in total, including state meet records by Ballard’s Paityn Noe and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds.

Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch picked up his first state championship of the weekend in the Class 4A 3200 meter run, and the Van Meter girls defended their Class 2A title in the 4×800 meter relay.

Check out all the action from the Drake Stadium. First video is Class 1A and 4A. Second video is Class 2A and 3A.