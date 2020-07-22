State Softball Tickets Punched

Regional finals mean winning teams punch their tickets to state. Highlights show Waukee and Valley earning a trip to Fort Dodge.
Other scores:
Tue 07/21/2020
Ankeny Centennial 10, Urbandale 5
Bettendorf 5, Johnston 2
Carlisle 12, Harlan 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Iowa City Liberty 0 (11)
Charles City 10, Mason City 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Ballard 5
Fairfield 7, Burlington 2
Fort Dodge 12, Sioux City North 0
LeMars 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Muscatine 14, Iowa City High 3
North Scott 10, Western Dubuque 0
Pleasant Valley 11, Davenport West 1
Valley 3, Indianola 1
Waukee 3, Southeast Polk 2
West Delaware 8, Washington 2
Winterset 10, Norwalk 1