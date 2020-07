Iowa City, Iowa -- An outside review of alleged racial inequality in the University of Iowa football program released on Tuesday calls on the UI Athletic Department to make changes to its "football culture" but doesn't call for any changes of leadership. However it does include numerous allegations of inequities, including the targeting of Black athletes by coaches.

The review, conducted by law firm Husch Blackwell, was ordered by Athletics Director Gary Barta after a number of former Hawkeye football players spoke out on social media about racial disparity at the school. The report's authors say they spoke to 111 current and former players and employees of the football program.