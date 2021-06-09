State Soccer Semifinals

DES MOINES — Central Iowa will be represented in all three state championship games at girls state soccer.

In Class 3A, Valley beat Centennial and Ankeny topped Waukee by identical 2-1 scores, meaning the Tigers and Hawkettes will meet in the title game.

Dallas Center-Grimes edged Norwalk, 1-0, to move to the 2A title game against Waverly-Shell Rock.

And Des Moines Christian outlasted Gilbert 2-1 in Class 1A. The Lions will meet top-ranked Davenport Assumption, who beat Nevada in the semis, in the 1A championship.

All state championship games are Friday.

