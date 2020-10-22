State Qualifying Cross Country

PLEASANT HILL — Iowa high school cross country runners faced chilly conditions at Southeast Polk’s cross country course for Wednesday’s Class 4A state qualifying meet.

In the girls race, Mattison Plummer (19:14) paced Southeast Polk to the team title on their home course. Urbandale and Dowling also advanced to state as teams.

The boys race was dominated by Dowling. Will Ryan (16:37) was the first of five Maroons in the top eight, as Dowling scored just 24 points and dominated the team competition. Norwalk and Urbandale rounded out the top three in the team race.

State cross country is now a two-day event, next Friday and Saturday in Fort Dodge. The IHSAA and IGHSAU split the meet into two days for safety reasons due to COVID-19.