PLEASANT HILL — Central Iowa individuals and teams punched tickets to the state cross country meet on Wednesday.

At Southeast Polk, 10 teams tackled the 5K course. The Johnston girls dominated, claiming 5 of the top 6 spots, led by individual winner Olivia Verde (18:50). Waukee Northwest and Indianola also qualified on the girls side.

In the boys race, Owen Marett of Roosevelt took home the win in 16:08. Waukee Northwest, Johnston and Norwalk were the qualifying teams.

State cross country takes place in Fort Dodge next Friday and Saturday.