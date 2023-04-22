Spring football is in the books for the college football teams in the state of Iowa. The Cyclones, Hawkeyes, and Drake Bulldogs wrapped up the spring today with spring games/practices.
The season kicks off Saturday September 2nd.
by: John Sears
