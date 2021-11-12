Southeast Polk beats Iowa City High to set up state title rematch with Ankeny

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Southeast Polk defeated Iowa City High 33-7 to set up a rematch with Ankeny in the state championship game.

Southeast Polk was dominant in the semifinal, leading 23-0 at halftime and holding Iowa City High to just a touchdown in the second half.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey completed 6 of 13 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Abu Samu ran for 51 yards and Titus Christiansen added 46 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Nwankpa caught a touchdown pass.

Iowa City High quarterback Drew Larson completed 19 of 31 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Darren Richardson rushed for 44 yards. Ben Kueter caught City High’s only touchdown.

Southeast Polk improves to 11-1 overall. Iowa City High finishes the season 10-2.

Southeast Polk and Ankeny will face off in the 5A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.

Ankeny beat Valley 35-13 in the other semifinal game.