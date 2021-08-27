Southeast Polk beats Dowling Catholic 13-7 on game-winning Hail Mary

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Southeast Polk’s Jaxon Dailey found Xavier Nwankpa in the end zone on the final play of the game to beat Dowling Catholic Friday night.

Southeast Polk defeated Dowling 13-7. Watch the game-winning Hail Mary in the video above.

Nwankpa also caught Southeast Polk’s first touchdown and had a key interception in the fourth quarter to prevent Dowling from scoring.

Dowling’s only score in the game came late in the fourth quarter. Jacob English connected with Cooper Nicholson to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:51 to go.

Watch highlights from the game below.