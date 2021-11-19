Southeast Polk beats Ankeny 24-7 to win 5A state championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Southeast Polk beat defending champions Ankeny 24-7 to win its first state football championship on Friday.

Southeast Polk led 10-7 at the start of the 4th quarter and scored two touchdowns to pull away from Ankeny.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey completed 14 of 19 passes for 133 yards. Running back Abu Sama rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Filloon had four receptions for 70 yards.

Southeast Polk star Xavier Nwankpa had a huge interception with 8:11 left in the game, which led to a Rams touchdown on the next possession to make the score 24-7.

Ankeny quarterback J.J. Kohl completed 12 of 22 passes for 169 yards. Running back Colin Kadolph rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. Brady McCullough caught five passes for 87 yards.

Southeast Polk avenged last year’s 42-14 defeat to Ankeny in the state championship and a 21-7 loss to the Hawks earlier this season.

Southeast Polk finishes the season 12-1 overall. Ankeny drops to 10-3.