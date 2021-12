DES MOINES, Iowa -- The former Des Moines Fire Headquarters has stayed on the market for months, but a group familiar with the building now has big plans for the property.

Todd Millang and Paul Rottenberg have made a $2.3 million offer for the building on 9th and Mulberry, according to city council documents. The two are responsible for Malo, the restaurant which is located within the art-deco landmark.