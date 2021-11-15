What’s Bugging Andy? Iowa and Iowa State not playing Drake and UNI in men’s basketball

Prices for consumer goods across the United States have risen by an average of 6.2% in the past year. That is the highest reported 12-month increase since 1990. Wages are up 4.9% from a year ago, which is up far more typical but still puts consumers on the short end by 1.3%.

Inflation shouldn't be surprising following a health pandemic and billions of dollars in government stimulus, according to an Iowa State University professor who has studied economics for more than 40 years.