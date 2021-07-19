What’s Bugging Andy? Horns down

FORT DODGE -- Fort Dodge is home to the Iowa State High School Softball Tournament and it has been for more than 50 years. That partnership isn't ending anytime soon. Fort Dodge recently extended its partnership with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the next five years.

“The city and the county, our community partners, have continued to make improvements to our facilities to our infrastructure to our hotels to the buildings,” Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Fort Dodge, Lori Brandhorst said.