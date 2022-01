What’s Bugging Andy?

FACEOFF JAN 30

MR SOUNDOFF SAYS- JAN 30 EBERFLUS HIRED

Murphy’s Law

Iowa child care leader opposes bill raising staff-to-child …

Bobby Kaufmann’s obscene gesture

Finding and keeping workers remains biggest issue …

Where the Biden administration could’ve done better

Finkenauer pledges to serve just 2 terms if elected …

Des Moines church offering grief counseling services …

Amber’s Sunday Night Forecast